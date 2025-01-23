Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to mother — MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) responded promptly to the incident with a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was beaten in Turkey by her husband, who took her child away from her.

According to the MFA, the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya received information about the fact of beating of the Kyrgyzstani by her husband, a citizen of the Republic of Turkey. During operational activities following negotiations with Turkish law enforcement agencies, the child was handed over to the mother on the same day.

Local police detained the victim’s husband, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

The MFA is monitoring this issue. The Consulate General staff is in contact with the victim and lawyers to provide advisory and legal assistance.