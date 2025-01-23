14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 91.15
RUB 0.88
English

Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to mother — MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) responded promptly to the incident with a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who was beaten in Turkey by her husband, who took her child away from her.

According to the MFA, the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya received information about the fact of beating of the Kyrgyzstani by her husband, a citizen of the Republic of Turkey. During operational activities following negotiations with Turkish law enforcement agencies, the child was handed over to the mother on the same day.

Local police detained the victim’s husband, and the issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

The MFA is monitoring this issue. The Consulate General staff is in contact with the victim and lawyers to provide advisory and legal assistance.
link: https://24.kg/english/317725/
views: 30
Print
Related
Death toll in fire at Turkish hotel rises to 76
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Erdogan over Bolu tragedy
No citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in fire at Turkish ski hotel
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Unknown people beat married couple with rebar, steal safe with money
Six citizens of Uzbekistan die from counterfeit alcohol poisoning in Istanbul
Car exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan increased by 1.36 percent in 2024
IMEI registration fee for foreign smartphones in Turkey increased from January 1
Heads of muftiyat, State Commission on Religious Affairs visit Turkey
Kyrgyz Pochtasy to open its branch in Turkey
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
23 January, Thursday
14:02
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to mother — MFA Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to...
13:58
Sadyr Japarov sends Nurdan Oruntaev to French Courchevel
12:49
No one followed her - Sadyr Japarov about Abdirasulova's departure from country
12:25
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev appointed new Mayor of Osh city
12:14
Child marriage legalized in Iraq: Permissible age for girls is 9 years old