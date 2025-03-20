14:11
USD 85.61
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensions

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Turkey will have the right to receive a pension in the future. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A social security agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Turkey has been in effect since November 1, 2020.

As part of this agreement, the Turkish government has submitted 344 requests regarding employment records. Of these, 340 have been reviewed and responded to.

So far, under the agreement, the Republic of Turkey has assigned a pension to only one citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic (the amount of pension is 490 Turkish liras).
link: https://24.kg/english/323441/
views: 178
Print
Related
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
Parliament adopts agreement with Turkey on Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital management
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey to resume and increase free treatment quotas
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Mother and child return to homeland
Turkey invited to participate in creation of industrial zone in Chui region
Speaker of Parliament meets with members of Grand National Assembly of Turkey
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Constitutional Commission Yusuf Beyazıt
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide mutual assistance in case of natural disasters
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to mother — MFA
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030 Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census
20 March, Thursday
12:39
Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensions Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensi...
12:24
332 people to take part in Republican Olympiad for schoolchildren
12:11
120 electric buses with air conditioners to arrive in Bishkek
12:05
SMC comments on increase in cost of housing under My Home program
11:52
Bishkek mayor carries out major personnel reshuffle in city structures
19 March, Wednesday
18:11
Truck with construction materials burns down on bypass road near Tokmak city