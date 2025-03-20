Kyrgyzstanis working in Turkey to be eligible for pensions

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Turkey will have the right to receive a pension in the future. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A social security agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Turkey has been in effect since November 1, 2020.

As part of this agreement, the Turkish government has submitted 344 requests regarding employment records. Of these, 340 have been reviewed and responded to.

So far, under the agreement, the Republic of Turkey has assigned a pension to only one citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic (the amount of pension is 490 Turkish liras).