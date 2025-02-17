41 fights registered in Bishkek schools since September 2024

At least 41 fights have been registered in the capital’s schools since the beginning of the 2024/25 academic year. Guzel Turdubaeva, chief specialist of the Bishkek City Hall’s Education Department, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the incidents are different — sometimes two people fight, sometimes a group, there are fights between schools or districts. All materials have been reviewed by the commissions on children’s affairs, some schoolchildren have been registered with the Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate.

«In rare cases, fights occur in schools, mostly outside of them and during the school breaks. Therefore, head teachers always warn parents that they are responsible for their children outside the educational institution. Fortunately, our civil society is very active. When they see that children are gathering, they immediately start calling 102. There are many cases when large fights are prevented in this way,» Guzel Turdubaeva said.

She noted the need to strengthen interaction between the school and parents.

It is necessary to talk at home about tolerance, respect for each other, family values. Every child should know about their rights and at the same time about responsibility before the law. Guzel Turdubaeva

She added that an order is issued every year before the start of the school year between the structural divisions of the municipality and a work plan is approved to prevent offenses among children.

«An employee from the Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate is assigned to each school by the Main Department of Internal Affairs. Several have vacancies (someone is on sick leave or vacation), but inspectors from nearby general education organizations come there. Prevention of offenses among children is carried out on an ongoing basis,» the representative of the department assured.

For example, a month’s campaign on offense prevention was announced from October 1 to October 31. Discussions, class hours, lectures were held in all classes not only about fights, violence, bullying, but also about the dangers of smoking, drug addiction. Employees of the health care system and the Juvenile Affairs Inspectorate were invited.

From November 25 to December 10, schoolchildren were told about gender violations, violence against women and girls. From January 20 to February 20, a plan was approved to promote a healthy lifestyle.

It was reported earlier that an eighth-grader was beaten in the toilet at the school No. 72 in the capital’s Dzhal microdistrict on January 21. He died in intensive care unit two weeks later. A group of students beat up a schoolboy in the toilet of another school (No. 93) on January 29.

There are 120 educational institutions in Bishkek in total.