Turkey invited to participate in creation of industrial zone in Chui region

Turkey has been invited to participate in the creation of an industrial zone in Chui region. The issue was discussed during a meeting of the Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Iskender Asylkulov, with the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey, Muhammet Kasım Gönüllü.

The parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector.

One of the key topics of discussion was the creation of an industrial zone in Chui region. Kyrgyzstan invited the Turkish side to consider participation in this project. In April, representatives of Turkey will visit the proposed land plot for the construction of the industrial zone.

Additionally, a meeting was held with representatives of the Jewelers and Watchmakers Association of Ankara. A presentation on cooperation opportunities was held for Turkish jewelry companies. The main focus was on attracting Turkish technologies to jewelry production in Kyrgyzstan.
