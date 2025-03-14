Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkey welcomes the signing of documents on the demarcation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. A statement released by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Turkey says.

«We expect that this agreement, concluded as a result of the close dialogue between the two countries at the highest level, will contribute to peace, stability and cooperation in the region,» the statement reads.

On March 13, as part of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the parties signed an agreement on the border between the two states. In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the operation of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, and the resumption of air traffic between the two countries was announced.

The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 1,006.84 kilometers, of which 519.9 kilometers were specified before 2011, and 486.94 kilometers — over the past three years. The disputed border areas remained the most painful point in relations between the states all this time, with conflicts periodically breaking out in the border areas.