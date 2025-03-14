12:05
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkey welcomes the signing of documents on the demarcation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. A statement released by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Turkey says.

«We expect that this agreement, concluded as a result of the close dialogue between the two countries at the highest level, will contribute to peace, stability and cooperation in the region,» the statement reads.

On March 13, as part of the state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the parties signed an agreement on the border between the two states. In addition, a ceremony was held to resume the operation of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, and the resumption of air traffic between the two countries was announced.

The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 1,006.84 kilometers, of which 519.9 kilometers were specified before 2011, and 486.94 kilometers — over the past three years. The disputed border areas remained the most painful point in relations between the states all this time, with conflicts periodically breaking out in the border areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/322792/
views: 102
Print
Related
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
Parliament to consider agreement on state border with Tajikistan on March 19
Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Number of bilateral documents signed following Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan talks
President announces resumption of flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Operation of checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border resumed
Agreement on border signed between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Official ceremony of meeting of Sadyr Japarov with Emomali Rahmon takes place
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
11:45
Kumtor modernizes drilling equipment Kumtor modernizes drilling equipment
11:30
Antimonopoly Service issues warning to Tez Jet Airlines
11:21
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
10:56
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
10:30
International Conference on Snow Leopard Conservation starts in Kazan