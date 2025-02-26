Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Mother and child return to homeland

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, G.K., who was beaten by her husband, a citizen of Turkey, at the end of January 2025, returned to her homeland with her child. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry expresses gratitude to the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya and to all those who provided support in protecting the woman’s rights and facilitated her safe return, to caring citizens, whose assistance played a key role in resolving this important issue.

The ministry confirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and interests of Kyrgyzstanis abroad and will continue to provide comprehensive support to compatriots who find themselves in difficult life situations.

It was reported earlier that a Kyrgyz woman was beaten by her husband, a citizen of Turkey, in Antalya. He took her child away from her. This case caused a wide public outcry in the Kyrgyz Republic.