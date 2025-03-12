Parliament adopts agreement with Turkey on Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital management

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading an agreement with Turkey on the joint management of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The agreement provides for the training of a maximum of 20 Kyrgyzstan’s doctors in Turkey per year, as well as support for the improvement of educational programs for the training of doctors and medical specializations in Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement on joint management will be signed for five years and will be extended every five years for the same period. The hospital will be financed by the Turkish side. The amount of funding is $32 million. This amount does not include the salaries of Turkish personnel, which Turkey will pay without transferring to the hospital budget.

The background statement to the document says that patients pay for examination, diagnosis and treatment at rates established by the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek was opened in 2021, although its construction was completed in 2017.

In 2024, the hospital was named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.