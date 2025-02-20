Schoolgirl beaten in Nookat school, police closed case

A classmate beat a tenth-grade student in the innovative school with gymnasium classes Kok-Zhar in Nookat district of Osh region and broke her nose. The victim’s mother told.

The incident occurred on December 19, 2024. The victim’s mother recorded a video message and complained about the actions of law enforcement agencies and the school administration.

«I am dissatisfied with the work of the director Feruza Shermatova, the head teacher Kunduz Arapova, the teacher Aitolkun Karabekova, the Russian language teacher Gulchekhra Chyrmashova. They were absent from work during school hours. Because of their absence, my daughter was beaten and her nose was broken. She has been operated on,» the woman says.

According to her, two classes were combined in September. Since then, her daughter has been bullied and humiliated by new classmates.

«One of her classmates Zainabkhon Kuranbaeva said that she had no money to eat lunch in the cafeteria and that she dressed poorly. On December 17 and 18, my daughter wrote to her class teacher and told her that she was being bullied and asked her to take action. But the teacher ignored her appeal. On December 19, the Russian language teacher was not in class. Another teacher was replacing her that day, who left her bag in the classroom and left. In her absence, Zainabkhon Kuranbaeva locked the door and beat my daughter,» said the mother of the tenth-grader.

According to her, there was also no principal or head teacher at the school that day.

Commenting on the incident, the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region told 24.kg news agency that on December 19, a statement was received that Z.K., 17, beat M. A., 15. As a result, the victim went to the local hospital.

A criminal case was opened under Article 280 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. But later the case was closed due to the lack of corpus delicti. The district prosecutor’s office recognized the investigator’s decision as legal and justified.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the school administration issued a reprimand and warning to those teachers who allowed the incident to happen.

The district education department, in turn, also reprimanded the principal and head teacher and took control of this educational institution.