Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey to resume and increase free treatment quotas

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yılmaz in Ankara.

The parties discussed pressing issues of Kyrgyzstan-Turkey bilateral cooperation, with special attention given to expanding interactions in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Particular emphasis was placed on organizing mutual high-level visits this year, highlighting the importance of meaningful agendas for these meetings. The sides also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan in 2025.

The meeting included an exchange of views on trade facilitation, creation of a Kyrgyz-Turkish Investment Fund, and the implementation of large-scale investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Additionally, healthcare cooperation was discussed. The Kyrgyz side asked for the resumption and expansion of the annual quota for free medical treatment of Kyrgyzstanis in healthcare institutions of Turkey.