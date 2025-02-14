Speaker of Parliament meets with members of Grand National Assembly of Turkey

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu received a delegation, led by the head of the parliamentary friendship group «Turkey — Kyrgyzstan» of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey Yusuf Beyazit.

The parties discussed issues of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including extension of inter-parliamentary interaction.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted that parliamentary diplomacy is the basis of any relations. «Therefore, we need to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties not only at the level of heads of Parliaments, but also within the framework of specialized committees and friendship groups. I am confident that your visit to the Kyrgyz Republic will contribute to strengthening cooperation not only between Parliaments, but also between our fraternal peoples in general,» he said.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan conveyed friendly greetings to the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmus and added that he expects his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu also dwelled on the current state of interstate relations. «Our partnership is constantly developing. In particular, the volume of trade has increased, joint projects in the fields of education and healthcare are being actively implemented. Of course, we have many opportunities. Using them, we will be able to bring Kyrgyzstan-Turkey cooperation to a new level,» he emphasized.

The head of the parliamentary friendship group «Turkey — Kyrgyzstan» Yusuf Beyazit, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the warm welcome, adding that the working visit of the delegation he leads has been a great success.

«Our main goal is to strengthen ties between the two countries. As part of our visit to Bishkek, an exchange of views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation took place. Issues aimed at developing Kyrgyzstan-Turkey cooperation were discussed with Kyrgyz colleagues. I hope that through joint efforts we will achieve our goals,» he said.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on issues related to international security, including the situation in the Gaza Strip.