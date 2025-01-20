Unrest in Seoul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from walking

In connection with the recent events in the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan recommends citizens staying in the territory of this country to exercise maximum vigilance and refrain from leaving their places of residence without an urgent need.

«For security purposes, we ask you to strictly follow the instructions of local authorities and completely refrain from participating in any mass events,» the statement says.

In case of emergencies it is necessary to contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Korea by hotline +821097980951.

Recall, riots broke out in Seoul after the arrest of the ousted president. After the Western District Court of Seoul issued a warrant for the arrest of ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, his supporters organized riots. More than 40,000 people gathered outside the courthouse. They chanted the name of the head of state and waved South Korean and U.S. flags. After Yoon Suk Yeol was taken away from the courthouse, protesters began smashing investigators’ cars, and some stormed the courthouse and threw chairs, trash and other objects at police officers.