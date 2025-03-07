Easing of visa requirements for Kyrgyzstanis discussed with Korean Ambassador

Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Kim Kwang-jae.

They exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, including the prospects for a possible easing of the visa requirements for holders of general civil passports of the Kyrgyz Republic, especially in the context of the opening of direct flights between the countries.

Particular attention was paid to discussing issues of protecting the rights of Kyrgyzstanis in South Korea and creating favorable conditions for their stay and work.

The Kyrgyz side also requested attention to the republic’s initiative to strengthen cooperation on social security issues for citizens of both countries, including the signing of an agreement on state social insurance and pension provision between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Korea.