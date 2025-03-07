13:57
USD 87.44
EUR 94.43
RUB 0.97
English

Easing of visa requirements for Kyrgyzstanis discussed with Korean Ambassador

Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Kyrgyz Republic Kim Kwang-jae.

They exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere, including the prospects for a possible easing of the visa requirements for holders of general civil passports of the Kyrgyz Republic, especially in the context of the opening of direct flights between the countries.

Particular attention was paid to discussing issues of protecting the rights of Kyrgyzstanis in South Korea and creating favorable conditions for their stay and work.

The Kyrgyz side also requested attention to the republic’s initiative to strengthen cooperation on social security issues for citizens of both countries, including the signing of an agreement on state social insurance and pension provision between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Korea.
link: https://24.kg/english/322047/
views: 210
Print
Related
Visa-free regime with Montenegro for holders of diplomatic passports
Russian MFA opposes introduction of visa regime with Central Asian countries
Visa-free regime with Albania for holders of diplomatic passports approved
Visas for holders of diplomatic passports of Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus to be abolished
Unrest in Seoul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from walking
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for six Gulf countries
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Popular
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
7 March, Friday
13:03
Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to President of Uzbekistan Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to...
11:10
Hungary proposes to adapt its technologies to preserve Issyk-Kul Lake
10:39
Bishkek to host fair of socially significant goods
10:32
Mixed martial arts (MMA) included in Asian Games programme
10:24
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine