Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Korea: Number of documents signed

A number of bilateral documents aimed at increasing Kyrgyzstan-Korea joint cooperation were signed as part of the official visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the Republic of Korea.
The press service of the head of state provided the following information on the documents signed:
- A joint statement on the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between the Republic of Korea and the Kyrgyz Republic;
- A framework agreement on cooperation in the field of climate change between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea;
- A protocol amending the agreement between the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and Korea on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital, signed in Seoul on December 11, 2012;
- A framework agreement between the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and Korea on loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) from 2025 to 2029;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Education of Korea on cooperation in the field of education;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies;
- Cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and Korea for 2025-2026;
- Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a mechanism for promotion of trade and investment between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of Korea on the establishment of a framework for cooperation in the field of energy and critical minerals;
- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of personnel administration and personnel management between the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Personnel Management of Korea;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Forest Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Forest Service of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of forestry;
- Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization in the field of agroforestry and horticulture;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-Water) on cooperation in the joint preparation and development of a master plan and feasibility study for 10 new small hydropower projects within the framework of the international program for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the export development and promotion center KyrgyzExport and the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA);
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Export Development and Promotion Center KyrgyzExport and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA);
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Export Promotion Center KyrgyzExport and the Korea Trade-Investment Agency (KOTRA);
- Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the investment project «Landfill Gas Power Plant and Carbon Emission Reduction at the Osh Sanitary Landfill» between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sejin G&E Co. Ltd;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the consortium of ECOVICE Origin and SUNJIN Engineering & Architecture companies;
- Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of postal services between Kyrgyz Pochtasy and Korea Post;
- Protocol of negotiations between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and KOICA on the project to strengthen the value chain of agricultural products by supporting the establishment of a post-harvest management system in the Kyrgyz Republic;
- Protocol of negotiations between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and KOICA on the project «Building the Potential of National Informatization for Digital Transformation in the Kyrgyz Republic»;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Human Resources Development Institute (NHI) of the Republic of Korea.