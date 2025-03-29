12:01
Tourist book "Why Kyrgyzstan?" in Korean language presented in Seoul

A tourist book «Why Kyrgyzstan?» in the Korean language was presented in Seoul. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the book tells Korean readers about the beauty, culture and tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan.

The event was attended by Ambassadors and representatives of Central Asian countries in the Republic of Korea, business circles, the tourism industry, the media, the Kyrgyz diaspora in Korea and the author of the book.

In her speech, Ambassador Aida Ismailova emphasized the importance of implementing such initiatives. Kyrgyzstan, as a country with a rich historical heritage, amazing nature and hospitable people, offers ample opportunities for tourism.

Cultural performances gave a special atmosphere to the event: guests were able to enjoy traditional Kyrgyz dances, playing the national instrument komuz, classical music, and also taste national treats.

The event evoked a lively response among the guests. Many of them expressed their desire to visit Kyrgyzstan, noting the uniqueness of the cultural traditions presented and the natural beauty of the country, which they learned about from the book and the presentation.
