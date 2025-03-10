19:00
USD 87.45
EUR 94.54
RUB 0.98
English

Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects

Korea will provide Kyrgyzstan with a $500 million loan for social and economic projects. Deputy Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Kudaiberdiev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

He presented to the deputies a draft ratification of the framework agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Korea on loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for the period from 2025 to 2029.

The purpose of signing the framework agreement is to provide financing to Kyrgyzstan for investment projects in the country’s strategic and socio-economic sectors.

The Deputy Finance Minister noted that the EDCF will provide financing for the implementation of social and economic development projects in various sectors of the economy, which will be jointly selected from among the applications submitted by ministries and departments for an amount not exceeding the equivalent of $500 million in Korean won.

Altynbek Kudaiberdiev specified that funds from the specified amount will be allocated to the State Mortgage Company, Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
link: https://24.kg/english/322305/
views: 181
Print
Related
Easing of visa requirements for Kyrgyzstanis discussed with Korean Ambassador
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Hall repaid EBRD loan ahead of schedule — Askat Alagozov
Unrest in Seoul: MFA asks Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from walking
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov participates in Investment Dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Korea
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis staying in Korea to remain calm
Visit to Seoul: Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s delegation attend official reception
Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Korea: Number of documents signed
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
10 March, Monday
18:22
U.S. officially cancels 83 percent of USAID programs U.S. officially cancels 83 percent of USAID programs
18:13
Judokas from Kyrgyzstan win two medals at European Cup
18:09
How fines for plastic bags to be enforced in Issyk-Kul region
17:56
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
17:40
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects