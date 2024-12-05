Sadyr Japarov participates in Investment Dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Korea

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his official visit to South Korea, took part in the Investment Dialogue between the countries, which took place in Seoul. The press service of the head of state reported.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov expressed sincere gratitude to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as all partners, who contributed to the organization of this important event. He noted that it was his first visit to Korea, and emphasized the importance of such meetings for creating strong cooperation mechanisms between the business communities of the two countries.

The President reported on the results of the talks with the leader of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, during which the parties established a comprehensive partnership and outlined plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov told in detail about the reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan aimed at modernizing public administration, creating a favorable investment climate and digitalization. He emphasized that economic reforms have already brought tangible results: over the past three years, the country’s GDP growth has averaged 9 percent annually, and in 2024 — 9.6 percent. The state budget has almost tripled, and GDP per capita has doubled.

The head of state also focused on large investment projects being implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic, such as the construction of Kambarata HPP 1, the launch of small and medium-sized hydropower plants, as well as the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. He invited Korean companies to participate in these strategic projects, noting that the introduction of Korean technologies will open up new prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov noted that a number of legislative measures have been adopted in order to create a favorable investment environment in the Kyrgyz Republic, including a law on the protection of the rights of private entrepreneurs and foreign investors. He emphasized that investors have direct access to the leadership of the republic, and assured that a fundamentally new approach to doing business is being formed in Kyrgyzstan.

During the event, participants were shown a video and a presentation dedicated to the investment opportunities of the Kyrgyz Republic. Then, businessmen addressed questions to members of the delegation from Kyrgyzstan, after which a ceremony of exchanging bilateral documents took place.

At the end of the forum, Sadyr Japarov invited representatives of Korean business to visit Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing the country’s openness to international cooperation and new opportunities for investors.