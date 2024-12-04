Visit to Seoul: Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s delegation attend official reception

On December 3, as part of an official visit to Seoul, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended an official reception organized on behalf of the President of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol. The press service of the head of state reported.

The event began with playing the anthems of the two countries, after which the heads of state delivered welcoming speeches.

President Yoon Suk Yeol noted that this is the first visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the last 11 years, and emphasized the commonality of historical and cultural values.

«Historically, our countries have experienced the influence of the ancient Altai culture, as a result of which the Korean and Kyrgyz languages ​​have many similar words, the same sentence structure. We have a common respect for elders and reverence for traditions. I consider our close cooperation in various areas, especially in the economy, obvious, given such a similar culture,» the President of Korea said, adding that today Kyrgyzstan, under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov, is confidently moving along the path of reforms, building a new society.

Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized that Korea, like the entire international community, is watching the new leap of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The interest of citizens of our countries is growing from day to day. The Kyrgyz Republic, which is called the Alps of Central Asia, has become a country among Koreans that they definitely want to visit,» the Korean leader noted, expressing confidence that, based on the close ties between the two peoples, Kyrgyzstan and Korea will become reliable friends and partners.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to the Korean side for the warm welcome and noted that the bilateral talks inspire further deepening of the partnership. According to him, the parties are strengthening the foundations of friendship, striving to build long-term and strong relations that will benefit both peoples.

«The signed bilateral agreements, including the joint statement, are a clear indication of our commitment to strengthening ties and striving for joint success. We actively cooperate in key areas such as trade, investment, education, culture and science,» the head of state noted.

He expressed pride that the peoples actively learn and value each other’s traditions.

«In recent years, the number of schoolchildren and students wishing to study in Korea has increased, which is evidence of the high level of education and scientific achievements of your country,» President Sadyr Japarov said and expressed confidence that relations between the two countries will continue to develop in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and mutual understanding, leading to new achievements.