Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan

As part of his official visit to Korea, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with the Head of the republic Yoon Suk Yeol in an expanded format.

The parties discussed issues of progressive deepening of bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Korea in areas of mutual interest.

Yoon Suk Yeol warmly welcomed Sadyr Japarov and noted that Kyrgyzstan and Korea have developed close and friendly contacts since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. He emphasized that Korean companies are currently entering the Kyrgyz market more actively, and exchanges between citizens of the two countries are expanding.

«In the context of intensified exchanges and cooperation, air service between the capitals of our states was launched for the first time last year. Our government has determined the strategic importance of Central Asia as a bridge uniting Europe and Asia. That is why the first special diplomatic strategy of K-Silk Road was presented in June of this year,» Yoon Suk Yeol noted and added that Korea, based on this initiative, intends to decisively develop relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, which is an important partner in the region.

The President of Korea emphasized that he and Sadyr Japarov agreed to raise the level of relations between the countries to a comprehensive partnership. He expressed hope that the meeting will contribute to the further building a mutually beneficial strategic partnership between the two countries in various areas, such as the economy, the environment, energy, supply chains and others.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan and South Korea are united by long-standing friendly and partnership relations, which are growing stronger from year to year. He added that the Republic of Korea is one of the priority partners of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Sadyr Japarov, the absence of serious disagreements between the countries creates favorable conditions for strengthening cooperation both in the bilateral format and in multilateral platforms. He expressed readiness to deepen political dialogue, including at the level of heads of government and parliaments.

The President emphasized the growing interest of Kyrgyz youth in the Korean language and culture, as well as the importance of cooperation in the field of education.

He invited the Korean side to participate in the Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25 in 2027, noting the importance of joint efforts to combat climate change, and invited Yoon Suk Yeol to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.