11:39
USD 87.00
EUR 90.58
RUB 0.83
English

Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bishkek, where he left a note in the book of condolences opened in connection with the tragic plane crash that occurred at the Muan airport on December 29, which resulted in human casualties.

In his note, on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers and on his own behalf, he expressed deep condolences to the Korean people and government, as well as sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

«In these difficult days, the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its sincere support and solidarity to the people of the Republic of Korea,» the head of the Cabinet wrote.

JeJu airline plane crashed on December 29 at the Muan airport (about 300 kilometers from Seoul). There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board. As a result, 179 people were killed. Two people were rescued. Most of the passengers were citizens of South Korea.
link: https://24.kg/english/315863/
views: 146
Print
Related
Edil Baisalov visits Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash
Plane crash in Aktau: Three injured Kyrgyzstanis transported to Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to leaders of Korea over plane crash
Plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea: What is known
Two Kyrgyzstanis injured in plane crash to return home on December 30
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
Plane crash in Aktau: Diaspora tells about condition of injured Kyrgyzstanis
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Plane crash in Aktau: Rosaviatsia comments on plane crash
Plane crash investigation: Embraer specialists arrive in Aktau
Popular
Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline Cryptocurrency mining tax revenues to Kyrgyzstan' s budget continue to decline
Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau
Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes Cabinet of Ministers approves minimum prices for tobacco products and vapes
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
31 December, Tuesday
10:53
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to cross border of Kazakhstan Suspect in large-scale fraud detained while trying to c...
10:32
Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek
10:23
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
10:16
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Jiu-Jitsu Championship
10:09
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
30 December, Monday
18:47
New Director of State Agency for Protection of Personal Data appointed
18:37
Celebrating New Year on Ala-Too Square: Festive program for December 31