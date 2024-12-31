Cabinet Chairman leaves note in book of condolences at Korean Embassy in Bishkek

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bishkek, where he left a note in the book of condolences opened in connection with the tragic plane crash that occurred at the Muan airport on December 29, which resulted in human casualties.

In his note, on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers and on his own behalf, he expressed deep condolences to the Korean people and government, as well as sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

«In these difficult days, the Kyrgyz Republic expresses its sincere support and solidarity to the people of the Republic of Korea,» the head of the Cabinet wrote.

JeJu airline plane crashed on December 29 at the Muan airport (about 300 kilometers from Seoul). There were 175 passengers and 6 crew members on board. As a result, 179 people were killed. Two people were rescued. Most of the passengers were citizens of South Korea.