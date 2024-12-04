12:42
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis staying in Korea to remain calm

The Foreign Affairs Ministry urges citizens of Kyrgyzstan staying in Korea to remain calm.

In connection with the declaring of martial law in the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges citizens staying in the country to remain calm, exercise maximum vigilance and refrain from leaving their places of residence without an urgent need, the ministry said.

For security purposes, compatriots are asked to strictly follow the instructions of local authorities and completely refrain from participating in any mass events, especially those that may be political in nature.

The Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the development of the situation. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Seoul remains in constant contact with the relevant authorities of the Republic of Korea.

In case of emergency, you can contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic by hotline phone number: +821097980951.

The President of South Korea declared martial law yesterday. Yoon Suk Yeol described the measure as necessary to protect the liberal constitutional order from «communist forces.» According to him, the threat comes both from North Korea and local «anti-state elements» that need to be «eliminated.» However, the Parliament overturned this decision.
