Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims

Four more citizens of Uzbekistan, all men, died in Turkey on January 16 from drinking counterfeit alcohol. The total number of Uzbekistanis who have died from poisoning since January 14 has reached 14 people. Turkish media report.

As of January 17, at least 88 cases of counterfeit alcohol poisoning have been registered in Turkey, 37 of which have been fatal. There are local residents among the dead, but most of them are migrants from Central Asia, mainly citizens of Turkmenistan.

On the same day, local law enforcement agencies carried out a large-scale operation in Istanbul to seize illegal alcohol. About 33,000 liters of methyl and ethyl alcohol, 227 bottles of counterfeit alcoholic beverages and distillation equipment were confiscated in eight districts of the city.

Nine suspects were arrested, three of whom were released after interrogation, and six remain under investigation. Among them are citizens of Turkmenistan.

The investigation continues.