18:19
USD 87.45
EUR 90.98
RUB 0.88
English

Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Constitutional Commission Yusuf Beyazıt

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev, and the Chairman of the Constitutional Commission — Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group Yusuf Beyazıt in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Turkey, as well as plans to organize mutual visits of parliamentary delegations, including the visit of the Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group Yusuf Beyazıt and the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş to Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

Ambassador Kazakbaev informed the Turkish parliamentarian about the results of President Erdogan’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and the Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, which was held in Bishkek.

The Kyrgyz side also provided information on the concept of Kyrgyzstan’s Chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as plans for events during the upcoming period.

Ambassador Ruslan Kazakbaev drew attention to the importance of maintaining and improving the quality of education and the material and technical base of Sapat schools, transferred under the management of Maarif Education Fund.

Following the meeting, agreements were reached on continuing joint work to expand and strengthen cooperation between the countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

On December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the transfer of Sapat network of educational institutions under the management of Maarif Foundation. The Ministry of Education and Science stated that this would not affect the teaching staff. According to the ministry, teachers will keep their jobs, and students will continue their education under the same conditions.

Later, parents reported that 28 teachers had left schools, including 12 in the Chingiz Aitmatov Lyceum and two — in Aichurek Lyceum.
link: https://24.kg/english/319050/
views: 139
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide mutual assistance in case of natural disasters
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
Beating of Kyrgyzstani in Turkey: Child handed over to mother — MFA
Death toll in fire at Turkish hotel rises to 76
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Erdogan over Bolu tragedy
No citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in fire at Turkish ski hotel
Mass poisoning in Turkey: 14 citizens of Uzbekistan among victims
Six citizens of Uzbekistan die from counterfeit alcohol poisoning in Istanbul
Car exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan increased by 1.36 percent in 2024
IMEI registration fee for foreign smartphones in Turkey increased from January 1
Popular
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Kuwait
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
5 February, Wednesday
17:27
Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among women in Kyrgyzstan Cervical cancer - second leading cause of death among w...
17:08
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Constitutional Commission Yusuf Beyazıt
16:45
Palliative care ward for children opened in National Center in Bishkek
16:27
State visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to China (Photos)
16:10
Asian Games: Kyrgyz curling team defeats Qatar, loses to China, Philippines