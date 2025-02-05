Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Constitutional Commission Yusuf Beyazıt

A meeting was held between the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev, and the Chairman of the Constitutional Commission — Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group Yusuf Beyazıt in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Turkey, as well as plans to organize mutual visits of parliamentary delegations, including the visit of the Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Interparliamentary Friendship Group Yusuf Beyazıt and the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş to Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

Ambassador Kazakbaev informed the Turkish parliamentarian about the results of President Erdogan’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and the Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, which was held in Bishkek.

Ambassador Ruslan Kazakbaev drew attention to the importance of maintaining and improving the quality of education and the material and technical base of Sapat schools, transferred under the management of Maarif Education Fund.

The Kyrgyz side also provided information on the concept of Kyrgyzstan’s Chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as plans for events during the upcoming period.

Following the meeting, agreements were reached on continuing joint work to expand and strengthen cooperation between the countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

On December 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers announced the transfer of Sapat network of educational institutions under the management of Maarif Foundation. The Ministry of Education and Science stated that this would not affect the teaching staff. According to the ministry, teachers will keep their jobs, and students will continue their education under the same conditions.

Later, parents reported that 28 teachers had left schools, including 12 in the Chingiz Aitmatov Lyceum and two — in Aichurek Lyceum.