Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to provide mutual assistance in case of natural disasters

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan and AFAD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey signed a roadmap on the exchange of experience and prompt mutual assistance in case of natural disasters.

The parties also discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening efforts to protect the population and territories from natural and man-made emergencies.

The countries will increase the potential of the rescue and aviation units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic; solve problems in the field of forestry and fire safety; open a training ground for rescuers.

It is also planned to train Kyrgyz rescuers according to international standards, and exchange experience in recovery after earthquakes.