Automobile manufacture continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provided such data as of December 2024.

According to the analysis of the National Statistical Committee, automobiles for a total of 2.4 billion soms ($28.6 million) were produced in 2024.

Domestic production has been growing for the second month in a row — in November, automobiles were produced for 273.3 million soms, and in December — already for 363.1 million soms.