Kyrgyzstan becomes largest buyer of used cars from South Korea

Kyrgyzstan has become the largest buyer of used cars from South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

According to it, the used vehicles market from South Korea has sharply increased over the past year, while export destinations have noticeably shifted toward Eurasian countries. The largest buyers of used cars are now countries that until recently were not among the key export markets, the agency said, citing data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association.

It is noted that Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Kazakhstan became the main importers of used cars from South Korea from January to October.

During this period, Kyrgyzstan imported used vehicles for $2.6 billion, Russia — $909 million, and Kazakhstan — $664 million, according to the data.

The news agency also reported that Kyrgyzstan imports, among others, «relatively expensive vehicles,» which are later resold to Russia.

The total volume of South Korea’s exports of used cars from January to November amounted to $8.4 billion, which is 80 percent higher than during the same period last year ($4.6 billion).