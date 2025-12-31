Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in industrial production growth

Kyrgyzstan has once again taken the lead in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in terms of industrial production growth, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

Data show that in January—October of the current year, industrial output across EAEU member states increased by 1.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Growth was recorded in three EAEU countries: Kyrgyzstan — 9.8 percent increase, Kazakhstan — 7.3 percent, and Russia — 1 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing output rose by 2.9 percent, the EEC reported.