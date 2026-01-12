BELES domestic bus production project suspended in Kyrgyzstan

BELES project aimed at producing domestically manufactured buses has been suspended. One of the founders of BELES.kg LLC, Urmat Dyusheev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a large number of emotional interpretations and inaccuracies regarding the BELES project and alleged commitments by the president and the state have recently appeared in the public space.

«As one of the company’s founders (holding a 50 percent stake), I consider it necessary to clarify the situation.

Indeed, at the initial stage we planned to launch the assembly and production of buses in Kyrgyzstan. However, in the course of work, relevant authorities and specialists justifiably pointed out significant shortcomings: issues of compliance with international standards, technical requirements, the need for deep modernization, as well as the absence of a full production and service cycle — not only assembly, but also subsequent maintenance, warranties, and infrastructure.

After a detailed analysis, it became clear that addressing these issues would require substantial additional investment, far exceeding the initial estimates. The investment funds allocated at the first stage have been used, but further development of the project under the current conditions proved financially unfeasible. For this reason, the project has been temporarily suspended,» Urmat Dyusheev said.

He emphasized that neither the president nor state bodies had assumed any legal or financial obligations to purchase BELES buses.

«Claims about alleged ‘unfulfilled promises’ by the state do not correspond to reality. Even if a government order were placed at this time, the company would objectively be unable to ensure the production and subsequent servicing of buses in full compliance with existing technical and service requirements.

We approached this assessment consciously in order not to mislead either the state or the public. At present, we as founders are considering possible options for refining the project, its modernization, and bringing it into line with the required standards, after which further decisions will be made.

BELES project is not closed; it is in a stage of reassessment and analysis. It is fundamentally important for us to speak about this honestly and professionally, without politicization or distortion of facts,» the founder of BELES.kg LLC concluded.

Four years ago the first prototype BELES passenger bus was produced in the country. However, it was not possible to establish its further mass production.