NENK to build reinforced concrete production facilities in Chui and Talas region

Production facilities for reinforced concrete products will be built in Chui and Talas regions, National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC reported.

Energy specialists plan to launch the new sites in August—September 2026 to improve the reliability of electricity supply and modernize infrastructure in the country’s northern regions.

According to the company, specialists have already selected land plots for construction and prepared project documentation. A construction firm has been chosen through a tender process and will begin work once the weather conditions allow. The project will be fully financed with NENK’s own funds.

The launch of the facilities will:

supply Talas and Chui regions, as well as Bishkek, with concrete power line poles;

create additional jobs in the regions;

provide high-quality construction materials at affordable prices.

The products manufactured at the facilities will be used for a large-scale modernization of the energy sector. Own production will allow the company to reduce dependence on external suppliers and promptly replace outdated power transmission line poles.

Similar facilities are already successfully operating in Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Jalal-Abad, and Osh regions. Their total annual production volume amounts to 12,000 units.