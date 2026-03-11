17:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

President instructs Cabinet to prioritize locally produced goods

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prioritize domestically produced goods. He made the statement during a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The president was responding to a question from MP Aigul Karabekova regarding the operations of the only enterprise in Kyrgyzstan that produces medical syringes. According to the lawmaker, the share of this company’s products in government procurement remains small.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the state had supported the enterprise several years ago.

«Four or five years ago, when Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was minister, we helped the company and provided an interest-free loan. After that, the enterprise apparently got back on its feet. Now it produces about 500,000 syringes, but only a small portion of this production is sold on the domestic market. Minister, take note of this. Conduct an audit today, where your syringes are bought. Why aren’t you buying domestically produced products?» he added.

The president ordered a review of syringe procurement and called for stronger support for domestic manufacturing, as well as a gradual reduction in dependence on imports.

«Across the entire republic we must pay attention to goods produced in Kyrgyzstan. Ministries, deputies, builders — everyone should prioritize domestic production,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/365525/
views: 219
Print
Related
BELES domestic bus production project suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Food production: How much Kyrgyzstan plans to invest in development
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in industrial production growth
Kyrgyzstan records increase in agricultural production
Kyrgyzstan among top 3 CIS countries in industrial production growth
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
Kyrgyzstan launches first thermoplastic production plant
Food production in Kyrgyzstan growing, reaching over 46 billion soms
Underground workshop producing hazardous auto chemicals found in Jalal-Abad
Mineral water under Arashan brand to be produced in Talas region
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
17:10
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan 3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:55
Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards
16:49
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
16:42
Kyzmat announces most popular names given to children in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Deputies approve bill to reduce number of Chamber of Accounts auditors