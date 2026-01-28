20:53
USD 87.45
EUR 104.78
RUB 1.15
English

Members of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan receive new official cars

Eighty-seven members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan received new official cars. The Parliament’s press service reported, but did not provide any details on the makes and models of the vehicles.

Previously, in April 2025, information surfaced about plans to provide members of the Parliament with luxury crossovers from the Chinese company Li Xiang:

  • L7 — 70 vehicles;
  • L9 — 20 vehicles.

The vehicles were planned to be distributed among committee chairmen and faction leaders. At that time, head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev confirmed that the purchase of Li Xiang L7 and L8 vehicles was indeed underway, but declined to disclose the cost.

The market price of these models ranges from $30,000 to $70,000.

Last year, members of the Zhogorku Kenesh discussed the issue of providing them with official cars behind closed doors. Official cars for Zhogorku Kenesh were abolished in 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/359669/
views: 123
Print
Related
Parliamentary delegation to pay official visit to Russia at the end of March
President amends Zhogorku Kenesh rules: New post and biometric voting
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest buyer of used cars from South Korea
Deputies elect Deputy Chairs of Zhogorku Kenesh Committees
Speaker warns: Names of deputies skipping sessions to be published in media
Deputies elect three Vice Speakers of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Structure of Zhogorku Kenesh approved, new committee formed
Five deputy groups formed in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
President urges Parliament to carefully draft laws and deliver results
Sadyr Japarov: MPs may be allocated apartments through State Mortgage Company
Popular
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025 Kyrgyzkomur mines over 1.3 million tons of coal in 2025
28 January, Wednesday
20:03
Members of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan receive new official cars Members of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan receive new o...
19:49
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restriction on import of animals from India
17:20
Administrative building with underground parking to be built near City Hall
17:10
More than 13,000 unmarked excisable beverages discovered in Bishkek
16:40
One in 3 citizens should play sports: Cabinet announces ambitious plan