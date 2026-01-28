Members of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan receive new official cars

Eighty-seven members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan received new official cars. The Parliament’s press service reported, but did not provide any details on the makes and models of the vehicles.

Previously, in April 2025, information surfaced about plans to provide members of the Parliament with luxury crossovers from the Chinese company Li Xiang:

L7 — 70 vehicles;

L9 — 20 vehicles.

The vehicles were planned to be distributed among committee chairmen and faction leaders. At that time, head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev confirmed that the purchase of Li Xiang L7 and L8 vehicles was indeed underway, but declined to disclose the cost.

The market price of these models ranges from $30,000 to $70,000.

Last year, members of the Zhogorku Kenesh discussed the issue of providing them with official cars behind closed doors. Official cars for Zhogorku Kenesh were abolished in 2015.