Car assembly plant with capacity of 25,000 vehicles a year discussed in Cabinet

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a working meeting with representatives of the Investment Fund Central Asia Capital. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During the talks, the company presented a number of its projects planned for implementation in the republic.

The investors presented a project to build an automobile assembly plant with a capacity of up to 25,000 vehicles per year, as well as the creation of an industrial park in Tokmok.

Investors also introduced plans to build another industrial park near Bishkek, develop a network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and modernize Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Plant.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation and further implementation of the proposed initiatives. The Kyrgyz side expressed their readiness to support projects aimed at industrial development, boosting investment activity, and strengthening the country’s technological capacity.

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that the state is interested in creating favorable conditions for investors and is open to expanding partnerships within large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.