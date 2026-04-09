National Investment Agency discusses car supplies with Chinese company

Head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, Ravshanbek Sabirov, met with representatives of A-CAR (Chuan Yi LLC), the agency’s press service reported.

According to the statement, the parties discussed prospects for investment cooperation in the automotive sector, including the supply and sale of new Chinese cars in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the development of comprehensive service infrastructure.

Company representatives noted that they supply vehicles from leading Chinese and international brands and provide a full range of turnkey services, including maintenance, financial support, vehicle registration, and insurance.

Ravshanbek Sabirov emphasized the importance of attracting investment into the automotive sector, noting that the implementation of such projects contributes to market development, improves service quality, and creates new jobs.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further developing cooperation, agreed to work on specific areas of interaction, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening partnership.