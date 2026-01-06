18:02
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Food production: How much Kyrgyzstan plans to invest in development

A total of 63 facilities were launched in Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial sector last year. These included trade and logistics centers, as well as enterprises for processing grain, vegetables, fruit, meat, milk, and wool, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Implementation of these projects created 2,707 new jobs in the regions and strengthened the country’s production capacity. As a result of the first 11 months of 2025, the share of the food industry in Kyrgyzstan’s total industrial output reached 17.4 percent, the ministry noted.

Key indicators for January—November 2025:

  • Food production volume amounted to 94.2 billion soms;
  • The physical volume index stood at 127.8 percent.

Plans and outlook

Under the Development Program until 2030, the state aims to commission 385 processing enterprises. This is expected to increase the level of agricultural processing to 25 percent. Total investment in this area will exceed 20.96 billion soms.

In 2026, the launch of 75 new plants is planned. Investments in their construction and equipment will amount to 9.1 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/357143/
views: 140
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in industrial production growth
Kyrgyzstan records increase in agricultural production
Kyrgyzstan among top 3 CIS countries in industrial production growth
Kyrgyzstan to launch first-ever carpet flooring production
Kyrgyzstan launches first thermoplastic production plant
Food production in Kyrgyzstan growing, reaching over 46 billion soms
Underground workshop producing hazardous auto chemicals found in Jalal-Abad
Mineral water under Arashan brand to be produced in Talas region
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production
Production complex to be built in Jeti-Oguz district for $4.1 million
Popular
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
6 January, Tuesday
17:57
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted...
17:48
FIDE ranks strongest Chess Federations: Where Kyrgyzstan stands
17:15
Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship
17:10
Nearly half of officially registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan are women
17:03
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus speak by phone