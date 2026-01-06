Food production: How much Kyrgyzstan plans to invest in development

A total of 63 facilities were launched in Kyrgyzstan’s agro-industrial sector last year. These included trade and logistics centers, as well as enterprises for processing grain, vegetables, fruit, meat, milk, and wool, the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

Implementation of these projects created 2,707 new jobs in the regions and strengthened the country’s production capacity. As a result of the first 11 months of 2025, the share of the food industry in Kyrgyzstan’s total industrial output reached 17.4 percent, the ministry noted.

Key indicators for January—November 2025:

Food production volume amounted to 94.2 billion soms;

The physical volume index stood at 127.8 percent.

Plans and outlook

Under the Development Program until 2030, the state aims to commission 385 processing enterprises. This is expected to increase the level of agricultural processing to 25 percent. Total investment in this area will exceed 20.96 billion soms.

In 2026, the launch of 75 new plants is planned. Investments in their construction and equipment will amount to 9.1 billion soms.