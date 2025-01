Farmer Nurbek Otogonov has become the champion in growing strawberries in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to its data, the farmer harvested 37 tons of strawberry per hectare of land.

Nursultan Ulanbek uulu became the champion in gardening, having harvested up to 30 tons of apples per hectare of garden.

The Ministry of Agriculture informs that on January 29 at 10 a.m. specialists and farmers, who have achieved great success in gardening, will walk the red carpet at the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after Konstantin Skryabin and share their experience, introduce modern technologies for growing strawberries and apples and share secrets of increasing yields.

For additional information, please call +996770850015 (Turat Idrisov).