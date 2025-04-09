Natural Resources Ministry proposes to restrict import of used cars

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision is studying the possibility of introducing restrictions on the import of used cars to Kyrgyzstan. Minister Meder Mashiev told in Parliament.

According to him, old worn-out transport is one of the main sources of air pollution in Bishkek and Chui region.

According to the ministry, the structure of air pollution looks like this:

40 percent comes from coal combustion,

30 percent from exhaust gases from old transport,

15 percent from emissions from heating and power plant,

13 percent from dust.

The fight against two key causes of smog — coal heating and the use of old cars — is on the priority agenda of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the official noted.