Climate impact: Kyrgyzstan to change its approach to crop land management

Kyrgyzstan is taking significant steps toward a sustainable and climate-resilient future by launching the initiative «Greening Kyrgyzstan’s Economy: Know More, Act Better, Enhance Results.» The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports.

This joint project by the FAO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) aims to transform the approach to planning and managing arable land through the use of a modern, evidence-based geographic information system (GIS) for field monitoring.

This will help develop climate-resilient agriculture and strengthen the country’s food security.

Agriculture plays a key role in Kyrgyzstan’s economy, contributing approximately 9 percent of GDP and providing employment for over 17 percent of the working-age population in 2024, according to the National Statistical Committee.

Under the Paris Agreement, Kyrgyzstan has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 15.97 percent by 2030.

Agriculture, which accounts for about one-third of national emissions, is one of the primary areas for achieving these climate goals.

«The cornerstone of the initiative is the development and implementation of a GIS-based monitoring system for arable land an advanced digital platform designed to support evidence-based decision-making in agricultural land use. The system will be managed and hosted by the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. It will be utilized by the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, as well as agribusiness enterprises,» FAO said.

By providing real-time information on environmental and agronomic aspects, the system will help farmers and other stakeholders improve efficiency and reduce their environmental impact.

The initiative also includes the development of a free application for farmers called «AgroMap,» funded by the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan, to deliver platform information directly to the field.

The GIS-based arable land monitoring system will provide key functionalities, including:

  • Identification of crops and land use efficiency,
  • Assessment of potential productivity levels and agroecological shifts,
  • Monitoring of crop rotation and sustainable water use,
  • Early-stage yield forecasting and irrigation assessment,
  • Enhanced integration with the national land cadastre.

By leveraging data and considering climate factors, the project will help rural communities adapt to climate change, strengthen agribusiness supply chains, and promote economic growth, FAO said.
