Four billion soms allocated for concessional loans to Kyrgyz farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan has approved the project Financing of Agriculture — 13 for 2025. The press service of the ministry reported.

The project provides for the allocation of loans to farmers at 10 percent. At least 4,092,769,440 soms have been allocated for this.

The project implementation period is 36 months for those engaged in livestock breeding, crop production and water-saving irrigation technologies. For those engaged in leasing of agricultural machinery, the project will last 84 months.

It is noted that loans are provided through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank on an unsecured basis up to 300,000 soms, with collateral — up to 1 million.

The following funds were allocated in the following areas:

  • Livestock breeding — 1,227,800 billion soms;
  • Crop production — 818.6 million soms;
  • Water-saving irrigation technologies — 409.2 million soms;
  • Leasing of agricultural machinery — 1,637.1 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/320474/
views: 131
