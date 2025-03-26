Batken region to test tangerines cultivation

The Department for Expertise of Agricultural Crops and Horticulture plans to test new varieties of tangerines in Batken region in 2025. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that seedlings that are resistant to cold will be imported from Turkey. It is planned to evaluate the adaptability of Turkish varieties of tangerines to the climatic conditions of Batken region, their resistance to low temperatures and potential yield.

The Ministry of Agriculture added that if the test is successful, it will be possible to establish production in certain volumes and expand the range of local products on the domestic market.