Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopt bill on media in first reading

Deputies adopted the bill «On the media» in the first reading at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

A compromise version of the bill on the media was submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for consideration in January. This is the sixth version of the law on the media. It was revised by the Ministry of Culture together with the media community and lawyers. The document provides for a ban on censorship, protection of sources of information. It also specifies the norms in which cases the activities of the media can be terminated or suspended.

MP Marlen Mamataliev asked whether this bill concerns bloggers. Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Marat Tagaev replied that bloggers are not professional journalists, and therefore this concept was not included in the draft law.

MP Aida Isatbek kyzy noted that bloggers play a key role in shaping public opinion. «It would be great to include them in the bill,» she said.

The deputy minister confirmed that it was time to develop a separate law on bloggers. «We may submit a draft in the near future. We are working on it,» he replied.