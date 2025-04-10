10:13
USD 87.39
EUR 96.36
RUB 1.01
English

Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopt bill on media in first reading

Deputies adopted the bill «On the media» in the first reading at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

A compromise version of the bill on the media was submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for consideration in January. This is the sixth version of the law on the media. It was revised by the Ministry of Culture together with the media community and lawyers. The document provides for a ban on censorship, protection of sources of information. It also specifies the norms in which cases the activities of the media can be terminated or suspended.

MP Marlen Mamataliev asked whether this bill concerns bloggers. Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Marat Tagaev replied that bloggers are not professional journalists, and therefore this concept was not included in the draft law.

MP Aida Isatbek kyzy noted that bloggers play a key role in shaping public opinion. «It would be great to include them in the bill,» she said.

The deputy minister confirmed that it was time to develop a separate law on bloggers. «We may submit a draft in the near future. We are working on it,» he replied.
link: https://24.kg/english/325485/
views: 148
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
Culture Ministry submits new law on media for public discussion
New media law: Conceptual norms should be preserved in finalized bill
New media law may also cover activities of bloggers
New media law: Media may be closed for two violations within a year
New media law: Media are not obliged to register
New media law: Culture Ministry invites to discuss revised bill
Draft law on media: Officials to develop new document
CPJ welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s withdrawal of restrictive media bill
New law on media: Document withdrawn on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
10 April, Thursday
09:18
Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland due to tightening of migration rules in Russia Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland due to tightening of mi...
09:07
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopt bill on media in first reading
9 April, Wednesday
17:39
Cost of legalization of cars with foreign number plates may be halved
17:28
Azamat Ishenbekov and Zarina Torokulova to be released by end of the day
17:23
Unit No. 3 undergoing reconstruction at Uch-Kurgan HPP
17:17
Sadyr Japarov speaks at opening of CryptoFI Forum in Hong Kong
14:58
Natural Resources Ministry proposes to restrict import of used cars