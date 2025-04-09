15:53
Security services detain member of organized crime group

Security services detained T.K.I., an active member of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

«Information was received that T.K.I., occupying one of the leading positions in the criminal hierarchy of the organized crime group, previously, on the instructions of the now deceased Kamchi Asanbek (Kolbaev), carried out his various criminal orders, including extortion, robbery and other especially serious crimes,» the statement says.

SCNS added that the detainee organized a criminal community, the members of which, continuing to adhere to criminal ideology, committed socially dangerous acts. In January 2025, he organized a group raid, where he took away 1,300 million soms. In addition, T.K.I., threatening to kill a private entrepreneur, stole $10,000 and equipment worth $60,000 from him.

According to security agencies, three members of the organized crime group, who were recently detained for beating and stabbing a man in a teahouse, are members of the T.K.I. criminal community.
