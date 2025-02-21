15:30
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan

To ensure food security, Kyrgyzstan buys premium oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan. The First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Kerimaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, the purchased seeds are planned to be planted in the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic in a test mode.

According to the data of the Ministry of Water Resources and Agriculture, out of the basic food products determined by the Cabinet of Ministers, the population of the republic is fully provided with three (milk, potatoes, vegetables), with two products (meat, sugar) — within 80 percent, and not provided with the remaining three products (wheat, fruits and berries, vegetable oil) of domestic production.
link: https://24.kg/english/320707/
views: 68
