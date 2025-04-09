15:52
USD 87.06
EUR 95.22
RUB 1.01
English

Official opening of North-South highway postponed until 2026

Two additional avalanche protection galleries and three overpass bridges will be built on the alternative North-South highway. This decision was made based on the results of many years of scientific observations carried out on dangerous sections of the road. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the work will be carried out on the 331st and 338th kilometers of the road, where two galleries will be built to protect against large, voluminous avalanches. Also, due to the need to build three overpass bridges, additional work will be carried out on the 332nd and 339th kilometers.

In addition, within the framework of this project, it is planned to build 25 kilometers of a bypass road from Barpy to Safarovka villages.

It is reported that the work will be completed approximately during the construction period of 2025-2026.

«As a result, plans to hold the opening ceremony of the alternative North-South highway in May 2025 have been postponed for the reasons stated above. The opening ceremony is planned for 2026,» the statement says.

The total length of the alternative highway, which connects the north and south of the country and is of strategic importance, is 433 kilometers.

About 200 kilometers of the road were built in areas that previously had no road infrastructure. The longest tunnel in Kyrgyzstan was built at Kok-Art pass, along with two overpass bridges. After the road is put into operation, it will be possible to travel from Jalal-Abad to Balykchy in six hours (the current travel time is 13 hours).
link: https://24.kg/english/325399/
views: 173
Print
Related
North-South road planned to be opened in May —Transport Ministry
Alternative North-South road to be opened in April 2025
Transport Ministry announces date of opening of new North-South road
Construction of North - South road to be completed at the end of 2023
Sadyr Japarov examines construction of alternative North - South road
Prime Minister takes construction of North - South road under personal control
Kyrgyzstan plans to open North – South road in 2022
Some sections of North – South alternative road already falling apart
Slow construction of North-South road explained by soft soil
Almazbek Atambayev instructs to speed up construction of North – South road
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
9 April, Wednesday
14:58
Natural Resources Ministry proposes to restrict import of used cars Natural Resources Ministry proposes to restrict import...
14:29
Security services detain member of organized crime group
14:24
KASE approves Kyrgyz Stock Exchange among recognized ones
14:11
Official opening of North-South highway postponed until 2026
14:02
Ayaz Bayetov advocates for maximum integration of AI into government work