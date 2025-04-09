Official opening of North-South highway postponed until 2026

Two additional avalanche protection galleries and three overpass bridges will be built on the alternative North-South highway. This decision was made based on the results of many years of scientific observations carried out on dangerous sections of the road. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the work will be carried out on the 331st and 338th kilometers of the road, where two galleries will be built to protect against large, voluminous avalanches. Also, due to the need to build three overpass bridges, additional work will be carried out on the 332nd and 339th kilometers.

In addition, within the framework of this project, it is planned to build 25 kilometers of a bypass road from Barpy to Safarovka villages.

It is reported that the work will be completed approximately during the construction period of 2025-2026.

«As a result, plans to hold the opening ceremony of the alternative North-South highway in May 2025 have been postponed for the reasons stated above. The opening ceremony is planned for 2026,» the statement says.