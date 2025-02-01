Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies

As part of the agro-industrial forum AgroDialogue 2025 in Bishkek, the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev signed three memorandums with leading industry associations.

As noted, the agreements are aimed at developing organic farming, supporting farmers and increasing the export potential of the agricultural sector, the press service of the ministry reported.

The Memorandum with Kyrgyz Organic Product ALE (Fruits and Berries agrocluster) provides for:

Development of horticulture through the introduction of innovative technologies and the creation of laboratories for variety testing;

Participation in international scientific events to improve product quality;

Support for farmers, gardeners and women entrepreneurs in rural areas, including the creation of new jobs.

Organic Holding KG Association ALE: the agreement focuses on the sustainable development of rural and mountain communities through the promotion of organic agriculture. This includes training farmers in organic methods, reducing the use of chemicals and increasing the profitability of small farms.

Aiyl Bank OJSC will provide preferential loans at 8 percent per annum for ten years for enterprises engaged in the processing, wholesale and retail trade of agricultural products.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, the signed documents will become «a driver for the transformation of the agricultural sector».

«Our goal is not only to increase the export of fruit and berries, but also to make agriculture sustainable and socially oriented. Organics and affordable financing are the key to competitiveness in world markets,» he noted.