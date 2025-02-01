11:25
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies

As part of the agro-industrial forum AgroDialogue 2025 in Bishkek, the Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev signed three memorandums with leading industry associations.

As noted, the agreements are aimed at developing organic farming, supporting farmers and increasing the export potential of the agricultural sector, the press service of the ministry reported.

The Memorandum with Kyrgyz Organic Product ALE (Fruits and Berries agrocluster) provides for:

  • Development of horticulture through the introduction of innovative technologies and the creation of laboratories for variety testing;
  • Participation in international scientific events to improve product quality;
  • Support for farmers, gardeners and women entrepreneurs in rural areas, including the creation of new jobs.

Organic Holding KG Association ALE: the agreement focuses on the sustainable development of rural and mountain communities through the promotion of organic agriculture. This includes training farmers in organic methods, reducing the use of chemicals and increasing the profitability of small farms.

Aiyl Bank OJSC will provide preferential loans at 8 percent per annum for ten years for enterprises engaged in the processing, wholesale and retail trade of agricultural products.

According to Bakyt Torobaev, the signed documents will become «a driver for the transformation of the agricultural sector».

«Our goal is not only to increase the export of fruit and berries, but also to make agriculture sustainable and socially oriented. Organics and affordable financing are the key to competitiveness in world markets,» he noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/318615/
views: 139
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases agricultural exports to 34 billion soms
Commodity producers to be provided with loans of up to 25 million soms
Selection of new breed of sheep: Ministry of Agriculture checks quality
Agriculture Ministry initiates temporary ban on export of fertilizers
Ministry of Agriculture names best farmers in Kyrgyzstan
New Year's food fair held in Bishkek
Agricultural sector received 2.32 billion soms in 2024
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
Kyrgyzstan introduces PhytoKG state information system
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Popular
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center
1 February, Saturday
10:36
Sadyr Japarov to take part in 80th anniversary of Victory celebrations in Moscow Sadyr Japarov to take part in 80th anniversary of Victo...
10:31
Skiing in schools: Kyrgyzstan to work out winter sports development program
10:13
Agriculture Ministry signs Memorandums of Cooperation with Kyrgyz companies
10:05
About a million migrants may leave Russia in 2025
10:00
Implantation of mechanical heart planned in Kyrgyzstan – Health Ministry
31 January, Friday
18:02
EU Ambassador: Kyrgyzstan is an example of successful foreign policy
17:52
Kyrgyzstan automates tax registration of individuals
17:39
Shopping center to be built under Manas monument on Ala-Too Square