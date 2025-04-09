Unit No. 3 undergoing reconstruction at Uch-Kurgan HPP

Major reconstruction works are ongoing at Unit No. 3 of the Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant, a branch of Electric Power Stations OJSC. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.
As reported, 91 percent of the dismantling work for Unit No. 3 has already been completed.
Currently, the following key reconstruction stages are underway:
- Dismantling of the runner blades,
- Dismantling of the runner chamber,
- Installation of pipelines for the technical water supply system,
- Assembly of the stator core,
- Setup of the control system at the new central control panel.
The updated Unit No. 3 is scheduled to be commissioned in November 2025. Once reconstruction is complete, its capacity will reach 54 megawatts — an increase of 9 megawatts compared to its pre-upgrade output.