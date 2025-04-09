Unit No. 3 undergoing reconstruction at Uch-Kurgan HPP

Major reconstruction works are ongoing at Unit No. 3 of the Uch-Kurgan Hydropower Plant, a branch of Electric Power Stations OJSC. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As reported, 91 percent of the dismantling work for Unit No. 3 has already been completed.

Currently, the following key reconstruction stages are underway:

Dismantling of the runner blades,

Dismantling of the runner chamber,

Installation of pipelines for the technical water supply system,

Assembly of the stator core,

Setup of the control system at the new central control panel.

The updated Unit No. 3 is scheduled to be commissioned in November 2025. Once reconstruction is complete, its capacity will reach 54 megawatts — an increase of 9 megawatts compared to its pre-upgrade output.