Kyrgyzstan increases agricultural exports to 34 billion soms

The 2024 harvesting campaign has ended in Kyrgyzstan, demonstrating a significant increase in the production of key agricultural crops. The press service of the National Statistical Committee reported.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the gross grain harvest (excluding grain legumes, rice and buckwheat) reached 2.1 million tons, which is 28.4 percent more than in 2023. Grain yields increased to 35 centners per hectare compared to 27.5 centners per hectare a year earlier.

The most impressive results were recorded in the production of wheat and barley. Wheat harvest increased by 51 percent (to 664,800 tons), and barley — by 59.9 percent (611,100 tons). The growth was achieved both thanks to expansion of the crop acreage and increase in productivity: for wheat — up to 27.7 centners per hectare (+8.6 centners per hectare), for barley — 24.7 centners per hectare (+8.9 centners per hectare).

The sugar beet harvest was a record — 957,400 tons (+54.2 percent), with a yield of 710 centners per hectare — this is 237.1 centners per hectare more than in 2023. The harvest of melons (+19.2 percent), fruit and berry (+24.1 percent) and oilseeds (+21 percent) also increased significantly.

There were some difficulties: the potato harvest decreased by 7.5 percent (1,190.2 million tons), tobacco by 32.9 percent (1,000 tons), and raw cotton — by 27 percent (46,300 tons). The main reason is the reduction in the crop acreage: by 8.4 percent for potatoes, by 42 percent for tobacco, and by 26.9 percent for cotton.

At AgroDialogue 2025 forum in Bishkek, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev noted that the volume of agricultural products in 2024 amounted to 395.6 billion soms (+6.3 percent compared to 2023). The growth was ensured by an increase in production in crop farming by 10.3 percent and in livestock breeding by 3.1 percent.

«Agricultural exports reached 34.1 billion soms. More than 60 of its types are supplied to 80 countries of the world. This is the result of the work of our farmers and state support,» Torobaev said.

He emphasized that the key tasks remain the introduction of innovations, increasing processing and expanding export potential. The success of 2024, including record yields and export growth, create the basis for achieving new goals in the agricultural sector of Kyrgyzstan.
