Kyrgyzstan’s farmers receive equipment on lease for 18.2 billion soms

Farmers in Kyrgyzstan have received 7,118 units of agricultural equipment through leasing programs, totaling 18.2 billion soms. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

In recent years, the ministry has implemented several initiatives to modernize and equip the country’s agricultural machinery fleet.

In January 2025, through leasing projects, farmers acquired 84 units of equipment for 40.2 million soms. By the end of the year, it is planned to provide over 1,200 units of equipment for 4.5 billion soms. Banks offer leasing terms of up to seven years at an annual interest rate of 6 percent.

Since 2011, with the support of the Cabinet of Ministers, seven projects have been implemented through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank OJSC. The initiative aims to ensure timely and high-quality mechanized services for farmers while also creating favorable conditions for the development of leasing in the agricultural sector.
