Azamat Ishenbekov and Zarina Torokulova to be released by end of the day

Activist Zarina Torokulova and an akyn Azamat Ishenbekov will be released. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

«President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on pardon. These convicts are on the list. Ishenbekov and Torokulova will be released by the end of the day,» the state service noted.

Recall, the akyn Azamat Ishenbekov was among 11 journalists who were arrested in January last year. All of them are current or former members of the investigative team of Bolot Temirov. The police charged the journalists under Article 278 «Calls for mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In October 2024, Ishenbekov was sentenced to five years in prison.

Zarina Torokulova, a single mother, was detained by the State Committee for National Security in September 2023 for sharing two other people’s posts on her social media account. On July 3, 2024, the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of five years in prison.