Agriculture Ministry to introduce another fine for forest legislation violation

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan will introduce another fine for violation of forest legislation. The corresponding draft law was approved by the Parliament in the first reading.

Thus, a fine is introduced for illegal cutting or damage of trees and shrubs to the point of growth cessation in forests, grazing livestock without permission and damaging land that caused minor damage, as well as unauthorized construction.

The fine for individuals will be 5,500 soms, and for legal entities — 17,000 soms.

«In this article, minor damage means material (property) damage, which at the time of the offense is from 10 to 100 calculated rates established by law,» the explanatory note to the bill says.