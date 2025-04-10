Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland due to tightening of migration rules in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis are returning to their homeland due to tightening of migration rules in Russia. The First Secretary of the Department for the Protection of Rights and Interests of Citizens of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Baibosov told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, migration flows in the world are changing due to changes in the policies of the main countries — importers of labor force.

«There are large movements towards Europe and the United States, but the Russian Federation remains the main destination for our citizens, since it has a number of advantages among other countries — the absence of a language barrier, presence of direct flights, traditional areas of activity (trade, services),» Almazbek Baibosov said.

He noted that recently there has been tightening of migration rules in Russia, due to this citizens are returning to Kyrgyzstan. «This is a good indicator. It is a big plus for our economy: the Kyrgyz Republic is developing, we need our own labor force,» the representative of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He added: Kyrgyzstanis have realized that the Russian Federation is no longer a state where you can just come and work illegally without permits.

«Russia is on the way to legalization, control of migration flows, including to ensure security. On the one hand, we understand this policy. First of all, these changes are aimed at fighting illegal migration, which generates crime and grave consequences.

Our citizens are trying to do everything possible to legalize their stay. At the same time, we see long queues at migration centers, at our embassy and Consulates General. Most migration centers were not ready for such a large influx. We are doing everything possible to negotiate with the Russian side to open additional corridors and windows to serve citizens, taking into account that Kyrgyzstan is a member of the EAEU. Citizens have time to legalize their stay until April 30,» Almazbek Baibosov noted.