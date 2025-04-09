Sadyr Japarov speaks at opening of CryptoFI Forum in Hong Kong

On April 8, 2025, Sadyr Japarov participated online as an honored guest in the opening of CryptoFI Forum, which was held in Hong Kong. The president posted on his X account.

In his speech, he highlighted the key measures and efforts being undertaken by Kyrgyzstan on the path to digital transformation. The president particularly emphasized the presence of a legislative framework for digital assets, the country’s potential for developing crypto-financial ecosystems such as RWA, DeFi, stablecoins, and the mining industry.

«I also underscored the importance of the recently signed Memorandum of Cooperation with Changpeng Zhao, which is aimed at providing infrastructure and technological support, technical expertise, and consultations on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, as well as implementing educational initiatives in Kyrgyzstan,» Sadyr Japarov informed.

He expressed confidence that Hong Kong CryptoFI 2025 will become an important platform for exchanging experiences and promoting innovative solutions in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

Recall, the head of state opened an official account on the popular social network X (Twitter). According to him, the choice of the X platform was not accidental.

«Twitter is considered one of the effective platforms for prompt, open and direct communication with the public and the international community,» Sadyr Japarov explained.